VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 6426633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after acquiring an additional 663,924 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,518,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,336,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after acquiring an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.