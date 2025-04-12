Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 54286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market cap of C$18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.