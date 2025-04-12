Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 9222145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after buying an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

