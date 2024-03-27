Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

