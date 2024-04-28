Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $456.87 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $56.32 or 0.00088632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $456.87 million and approximately $26.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,112,065 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

