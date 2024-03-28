Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $829,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $49,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

