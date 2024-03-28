Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $829,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $49,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

USXF stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.