DeFiChain Trading Up 4% This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $69.79 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,123,376,558 coins and its circulating supply is 866,844,254 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

