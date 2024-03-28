Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $294.80 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $294.80 million and $35.56 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 598,758,186 coins and its circulating supply is 598,757,341 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

