Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 3,128,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,445,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.