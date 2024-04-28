ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) Insider Purchases £59,129.91 in Stock

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) insider Karin Kersten purchased 115,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £59,129.91 ($73,035.96).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASAI stock opened at GBX 62.25 ($0.77) on Friday. ASA International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.77. The firm has a market cap of £62.25 million, a PE ratio of 889.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

