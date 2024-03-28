FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.43 and a 200-day moving average of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

