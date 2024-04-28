Insider Buying: Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Acquires £25,009.04 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent purchased 9,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,009.04 ($30,890.61).

Barnaby Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Journeo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Barnaby Kent purchased 9,363 shares of Journeo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.21 ($30,878.47).

Journeo Stock Performance

Shares of JNEO stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.25) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of £43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.11 and a beta of 0.08. Journeo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 298.44 ($3.69).

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.