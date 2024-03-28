First Pacific Financial Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

