First Pacific Financial Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

