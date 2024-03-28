UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 0.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 1,727,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,497,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at UiPath

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.