Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Down 54.1% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 70,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

