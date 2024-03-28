Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 120.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

