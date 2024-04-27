Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

