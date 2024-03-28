Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.15.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold
In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Corporate insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
