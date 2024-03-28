Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.15.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.16. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Corporate insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.