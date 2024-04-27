Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

IBM stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.