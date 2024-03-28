Next Level Private LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Level Private LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,838,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,039,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $259.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $198.61 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

