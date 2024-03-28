Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $15.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 134,776 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

