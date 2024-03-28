Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $97,777.05 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progyny Trading Up 2.6 %

PGNY stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

