Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Expands By 166.7%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSML traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $186.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $37.23.

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

