Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Solid Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430. 19.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $538.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.