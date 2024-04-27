K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. 2,381,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,074. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.