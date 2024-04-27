Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 368,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $510.77. 4,026,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $514.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

