K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 416.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 838.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.35. 3,083,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

