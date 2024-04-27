Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Orion stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 167,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.64. Orion has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

