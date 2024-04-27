K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.09% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 147,844 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 118,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,405. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $865.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

