SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Up 4.1%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 6,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 346,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 8.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

