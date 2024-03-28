The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.70. 1,096,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

