Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $54,750.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $16,132.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $74,543.70.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -27.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSQ. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

