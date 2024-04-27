Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Announces Earnings Results

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of RHC opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. Royal Helium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

