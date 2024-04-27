Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Announces Earnings Results

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Royal Helium Price Performance
Shares of RHC opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. Royal Helium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.
Royal Helium Company Profile
