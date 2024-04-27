Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,654 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

