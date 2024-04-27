Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

FI stock opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

