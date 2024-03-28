Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
