CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

