X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 3,407.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

See Also

