Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.3 %

FC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.