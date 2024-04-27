TD Cowen Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.82.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.