Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Grows By 3,154.5%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 3,154.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 358.0 days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.88.
Vontobel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.