Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Grows By 3,154.5%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 3,154.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 358.0 days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.88.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

