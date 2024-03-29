Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 485,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,152. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

