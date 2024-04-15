47,394 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.0% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,319. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

