50,708 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. 4,133,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.