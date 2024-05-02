L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$105,330.86 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 35,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.97 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,330.86 ($69,296.62).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Mark Landau bought 10,400 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.99 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,106.40 ($20,464.74).

On Friday, April 5th, Mark Landau purchased 61,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$175,202.50 ($115,264.80).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

