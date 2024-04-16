Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $242.92 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.