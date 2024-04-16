Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their sell rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $371.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.62.

Shares of VRTX opened at $397.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $316.43 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.72 and a 200-day moving average of $396.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,066,396,000 after purchasing an additional 298,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after buying an additional 195,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

