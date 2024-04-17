Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

