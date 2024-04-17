Charles Woodburn Acquires 11 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.77) per share, for a total transaction of £148.17 ($184.45).

On Friday, March 8th, Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.62), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,182,417.28).

Shares of BA traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,321.50 ($16.45). 5,037,796 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of £39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,229.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 883.40 ($11.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,378 ($17.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,281.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,159.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.06) to GBX 1,440 ($17.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.56) to GBX 1,450 ($18.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335 ($16.62).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

